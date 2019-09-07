D L Carlson Investment Group Increases Stake in Altria Group (MO); Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.15 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 11,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 17,855 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 29,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 1.84M shares traded or 59.46% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 24.65 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

