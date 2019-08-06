D L Carlson Investment Group Increased Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Stake by $2.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Wells Fargo Company (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Strs Ohio Trimmed Position by $2.04 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 141,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 358,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 217,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 300,003 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 42,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.95 million, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 4.28 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 14,300 shares to 82,400 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability owns 8,800 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Company has invested 0.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,495 shares. Sunbelt has invested 0.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,479 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Independent Order Of Foresters reported 6,482 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.36% or 406,577 shares. 39,321 are owned by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 5,575 are held by Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.53% or 29.09M shares. Df Dent And Inc reported 4,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.04% or 5.87 million shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.95% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.22B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Australian Defence Force Issues Final Acceptance of Kratos CH-47F Chinook Helicopter Avionics Training System – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Defense Stocks to Watch in May – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos to Serve as Founding Member of Space ISAC – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: Not Too Late to Catch This Train? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $7.7 Million in C5ISR System Program Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.