D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position as Shares Rose; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Holding

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 8,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 70,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 79,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 53,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, down from 54,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.