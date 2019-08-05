D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered by $868,202 Its Stake

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 75,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 4.97 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 6,119 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 21,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 186,079 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares to 73,020 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares to 48,206 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.44M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by Messer Angela M. on Monday, February 11. Thompson Elizabeth M also sold $817,500 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares.