D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.98 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $45.21 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 62,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 72.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 124,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.34M, down from 171,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 16,637 shares to 52,554 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bristol John W And Ny invested 2.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.54% or 121,909 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ruffer Llp holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,167 shares. Beacon Fincl Group, a Texas-based fund reported 143,622 shares. Centre Asset Management invested in 153,060 shares. 486,153 are owned by Dupont Capital Management. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckhead Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,366 shares. Tctc Llc has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 225,099 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 11.75 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com invested in 1.06% or 29,954 shares. First Natl Com has 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 12,174 shares to 510,543 shares, valued at $37.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 67,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).