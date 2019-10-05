D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $4.87 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Shareholder Interactive Financial Advisors Has Cut Holding by $7.35 Million as Shares Declined

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 16/04/2018 – The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 34.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01M and $218.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss Franc Trust by 6,585 shares to 75,870 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 75,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Co Etf (LQD).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,079 shares to 65,941 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys (NYSE:VAR) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,141 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia stated it has 250,065 shares. Allen Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valley Advisers Inc has 3,364 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 114,523 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Llc. Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,163 shares. Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Fund Mgmt owns 280,300 shares. Horan reported 168,749 shares or 5.83% of all its holdings. Clark Estates reported 7.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Caprock Grp Inc Inc owns 14,856 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Accuvest Global Advsrs has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,120 shares. Bandera Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 73,150 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.11% or 1.24 million shares.