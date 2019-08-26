D L Carlson Investment Group Has Increased Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Holding By $2.12 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed By $372,522 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 17.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 12,170 shares with $1.72M value, down from 14,812 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $114.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) stake by 65.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 141,505 shares as Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS)'s stock rose 56.21%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 358,575 shares with $5.61 million value, up from 217,070 last quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solu now has $2.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 22.37% above currents $129.57 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). E&G Advsrs Lp reported 5,500 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 10,850 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Drexel Morgan And Company reported 1.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co reported 983,359 shares. 27,847 are owned by Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Lc. Moreover, Rmb Cap Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,049 shares. Harvest Management holds 2,989 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.33% or 40,067 shares. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,240 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma accumulated 11,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,222 shares stake. Gw Henssler Associate reported 1,432 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,401 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 9,831 shares to 35,959 valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stake by 30,906 shares and now owns 221,534 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,935 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 219,869 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 62,209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Inc owns 120,890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Lc reported 25,157 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 16,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 88,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 96,820 shares. Paw Corp reported 110,000 shares stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 304,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 25,117 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 124,443 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense has $26 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.83’s average target is 8.10% above currents $19.27 stock price. Kratos Defense had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Drexel Hamilton. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy”.

