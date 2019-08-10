D L Carlson Investment Group Has Increased Its Stake in Masimo Corp. (MASI) by $651,222 as Stock Price Rose; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Upped Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $815,244; Stock Value Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Masimo Corp. (MASI) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 4,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 45,858 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 41,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 157,729 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 5,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 6,606 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 92,615 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.03% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Bowling Portfolio Lc reported 1,883 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 222,248 were reported by D E Shaw &. Frontier Capital Management Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 53,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 61,420 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 3,493 shares. Moreover, American Intll Grp has 0.05% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 97,793 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,562 shares. 66,300 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.06% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Champlain Investment Partners Ltd Company invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). First Citizens Bancorporation Tru owns 3,495 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,750 shares to 7,808 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,659 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Company reported 3,653 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability has 26,725 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 18,447 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tcw Group owns 1.09 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 91,540 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp stated it has 46,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 579,190 shares. Barometer Management stated it has 18,725 shares. Archon Lc holds 22,100 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd owns 151,893 shares. Cap Inv Ser Of America owns 49,428 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. 16,303 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,000 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa stated it has 0.23% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 13.02M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $468,369 activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million on Monday, February 11.