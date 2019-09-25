D L Carlson Investment Group Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Blue Chip Partners Has Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $725,112

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $182.93. About 15.78M shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse–Update; 20/03/2018 – FB: FTC said to be probing $FB for use of personal data- FXMacro – ! $FB; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 02/05/2018 – Slashdot: Facebook’s Open-Source Go Bot Can Now Beat Professional Players (techcrunch.com); 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 10,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 133,572 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, up from 123,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 4.81 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Idera Pharma (IDRA) Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research Collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.85% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Miller Howard Invs New York invested in 0.26% or 122,719 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company holds 27,200 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 14,045 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 912,435 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc has 1.48% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montecito National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,076 shares. M Kraus And owns 1.87% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 46,277 shares. 54,513 are held by Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Com. 38,996 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Moreover, Comml Bank has 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 119,637 shares. Of Virginia Va owns 10,154 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,783 shares to 830 shares, valued at $177,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 5,145 shares to 45,932 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 6,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,741 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Cap Group Lc has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis Selected Advisers reported 4.45% stake. Clark Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.72% or 177,850 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 2.48% or 319,990 shares. Mcmillion Management Inc stated it has 267 shares. Lakewood Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 720,262 shares. Citigroup invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5.84 million shares. 1.49M were reported by Pnc Svcs Gp. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,662 shares. Moreover, Ht Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,159 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,493 shares. Gfs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,577 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 695,120 shares.