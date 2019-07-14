D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased United Health Group (UNH) Stake By $2.46 Million; Atlantic American (AAME)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

Atlantic American Corp (AAME) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 5 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 2 decreased and sold holdings in Atlantic American Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 953,181 shares, down from 965,577 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Atlantic American Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased United Health Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 50.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 9,949 shares as United Health Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 9,658 shares with $2.39 million value, down from 19,607 last quarter. United Health Group Inc. now has $252.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlantic American Corporation for 34,992 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 22,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 458 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 15,893 shares.

It closed at $2.29 lastly. It is down 22.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAME News: 26/03/2018 – Atlantic American 4Q Rev $48.8M; 26/03/2018 – ATLANTIC AMERICAN QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $48.8 MLN VS $40 MLN; 26/03/2018 Atlantic American 4Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAME); 11/05/2018 – ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $40.5 MLN VS $43.9 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Atlantic American 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 11/05/2018 – Atlantic American 1Q Rev $40.5M

More notable recent Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Atlantic American Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AAME) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atlantic American Reports Third Quarter Results Nasdaq:AAME – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atlantic American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2018; Declares Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Atlantic American Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.13 million. The firm offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability products. It has a 5.75 P/E ratio. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Delta Flies Higher; UnitedHealth Perks Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,708 were reported by Piedmont Invest. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.11M shares stake. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.02% or 1,576 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 9,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc reported 823 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank & Trust owns 1,337 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 83,013 shares. Td Asset Management holds 1.86M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Secs has 1.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.15% or 4.43 million shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 734 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP has 1.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.27 million shares. Trexquant LP has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,505 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 8,361 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $3.08 million was made by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23.