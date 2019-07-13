D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:OLLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. See Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Dougherty 115.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74 New Target: $79 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $104 Maintain

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,044 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 97,338 shares with $11.48M value, down from 112,382 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

The stock increased 4.95% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 1.08M shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 46.44% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLLI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLLI); 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $1.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 14 Mos; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2017 INCLUDED A $0.50 BENEFIT RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT; 17/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth; 05/04/2018 – The Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 2.0%; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4.4% ON A 13-WEEK BASIS

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 40.44 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 2.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kornitzer Ks has 1.11M shares. Towercrest Cap Mngmt invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.92M shares. Pzena Inv has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hyman Charles D accumulated 2.79% or 230,435 shares. Texas-based Financial Advisory has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 16.04 million shares or 2.33% of the stock. 19,432 are held by Savings Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia). Ami Asset Management Corporation invested in 291,775 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btc Capital Mngmt accumulated 123,515 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Cincinnati Com accumulated 1.43 million shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd has invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.