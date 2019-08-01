D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.76 Million; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $89.73 Million

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $175.56. About 5.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 112,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $139.08. About 7.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 3,497 shares to 18,799 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Global Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13.29 million shares. Cypress Group has 87,163 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.96% or 10.91M shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,955 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sol Cap Com stated it has 34,299 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. S&Co Incorporated invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs Ca owns 137,514 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Com reported 209,971 shares. Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 6.24M shares for 6.62% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management reported 30,127 shares stake. Citizens Northern reported 44,225 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1,935 shares. Capital Advisors Ok holds 3.2% or 253,458 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,626 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.