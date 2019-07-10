D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) Position By $436,904; Robertson Opportunity Capital Raised Facebook (FB) Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) stake by 19.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,201 shares as Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM)’s stock declined 9.09%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 17,076 shares with $1.78M value, down from 21,277 last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Co. now has $6.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100.38. About 161,834 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 38.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc acquired 6,800 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 24,400 shares with $4.07M value, up from 17,600 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $568.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Class-action Lawsuit Over Facial Recognition: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s Current Status With Advertisers? It’s Complicated; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica stage-managed Kenyan president’s campaigns – UK TV

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,319 shares. 2.81M are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp. Dorsal Capital Limited Liability holds 5.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 510,000 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,506 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 2,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Compton Mgmt Ri reported 17,198 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited invested in 11,232 shares. Bloom Tree Lc reported 335,010 shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Doliver Advsrs LP has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership owns 3,578 shares. Arbor Advsrs Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,798 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 778 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Centre Asset Lc invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jump Trading Ltd invested in 0.48% or 8,958 shares. Ftb has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,297 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 31. Nomura maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $172 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Look Under The Hood: FNX Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Simple Ways for Young Investors to Invest Their First $1,000 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. Boyle Joseph P sold $2.16M worth of stock. Shares for $2.37M were sold by Cusick Thomas B. on Friday, February 8. GEORGE EDWARD S sold $811,596 worth of stock or 7,706 shares. 8,893 shares were sold by Fogliato Franco, worth $956,928 on Monday, February 11. Bragdon Peter J sold $1.83M worth of stock.