D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Holding By $513,360; Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Sentiment Is 0.54

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 13 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 24 sold and decreased stock positions in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.03 million shares, down from 3.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Citigroup (C) stake by 10.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 8,280 shares as Citigroup (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 70,975 shares with $4.42 million value, down from 79,255 last quarter. Citigroup now has $152.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 1.88 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Gp invested in 1,500 shares. Baltimore holds 4,926 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters invested in 5,159 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mgmt invested in 28,628 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 68,761 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.77 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 327,310 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd invested in 9,324 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sunbelt invested in 0.39% or 12,702 shares. Fmr owns 73.40M shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc owns 1.13 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 457,473 shares. 123,912 were reported by Ing Groep Nv.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.47 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) stake by 29,147 shares to 51,077 valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) stake by 42,240 shares and now owns 213,658 shares. Vanguard Reit (VNQ) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 1,634 shares traded. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) has declined 5.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.63% the S&P500.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $232.82 million. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. for 50,794 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 78,606 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 46,922 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,968 shares.

More notable recent Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AFT: Distributions Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares April 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Special Year-End Distribution of $0.105 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE COO explains on The First Trade why Uber’s first trade could ‘take a while’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.