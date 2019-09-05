D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Its Holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) as Market Valuation Rose; Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 17,076 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 21,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 106,368 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM)

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $290.55. About 7.11M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.04 million for 15.45 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

