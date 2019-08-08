D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) by $436,904 as Market Value Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Its Lowe`S Companies (LOW) Stake by $8.23 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Lowe`S Companies (LOW) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 75,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 80,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Lowe`S Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 3.59 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 17,076 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 21,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 155,434 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,045 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 29,809 shares. Cambridge Com has 221,087 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Salem Capital Mgmt owns 2.92% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 49,225 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 337 shares. First Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 2,241 shares. 7,298 are held by Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Pointstate Limited Partnership stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 1.72% stake. Adage, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,676 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SWM ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:SWM – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Making the Case for Home Depot and Loweâ€™s Stock – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About SPX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SPXC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.88 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Bragdon Peter J sold $1.83 million. Another trade for 8,893 shares valued at $956,928 was sold by Fogliato Franco. Another trade for 7,706 shares valued at $811,596 was made by GEORGE EDWARD S on Wednesday, February 13. Boyle Joseph P had sold 20,384 shares worth $2.16 million.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Columbia Sportswear and Oshkosh – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can High Costs Hurt Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $105.18 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 141,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).