D L Carlson Investment Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $4.87 Million; Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Fragasso Group Upped Its Holding by $308,560 as Valuation Rose

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 11,031 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 8,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 1.49M shares traded or 32.07% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 07/03/2018 – Agencies warn against advertising on some of Facebook’s products, but nobody’s listening

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 149,680 shares to 327,256 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 35,643 shares to 11,466 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 53,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,838 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

