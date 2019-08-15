D L Carlson Investment Group Decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding By $623,133; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased By $413,928 Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stake

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,297 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 56,552 shares with $10.74 million value, down from 59,849 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $915.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $202.55. About 7.97M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) stake by 30.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 39,169 shares with $975,000 value, down from 56,416 last quarter. Zumiez Inc now has $590.63M valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 59,607 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 5.93% above currents $202.55 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Needham upgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Daiwa Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,776 shares to 20,930 valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Floor & Decor Hldgs stake by 24,120 shares and now owns 64,500 shares. Vanguard Reit (VNQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest invested in 21,600 shares. Northstar Grp Inc reported 37,501 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Lc owns 7.65 million shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.06% or 4,838 shares. Moreover, R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt has 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 740 shares. King Wealth accumulated 31,670 shares. First Financial Bank has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fjarde Ap holds 1.43M shares. Ancora Advsr Lc invested in 191,227 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,777 shares. 63,511 are owned by Usca Ria Limited. Kings Point Management holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,105 shares. Moon Capital Limited Liability Com reported 21,943 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,643 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 1,698 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 54,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP reported 39,986 shares stake. Maverick Capital accumulated 0.09% or 263,520 shares. Paloma Mgmt reported 10,119 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 182,989 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 483,720 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 229,923 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,800 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 10,787 shares. Legal General Gp Plc reported 44,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 475,927 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc has $27 highest and $26 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 15.52% above currents $22.94 stock price. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research on Monday, March 11 to “Hold”.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89M for 30.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.