D L Carlson Investment Group Cut Intel (INTC) Stake by $932,906; Stock Value Declined; Swiss National Bank Increases Holding in Flowserve (FLS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 17,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 109,009 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 126,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 19.53 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 436,122 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, up from 425,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 1.20 million shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 13,900 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $54.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 227,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.76M shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Beutel Goodman And Commerce has 0.46% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 6,900 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,114 shares. 114,830 are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Da Davidson Company reported 6,175 shares stake. Davidson Investment Advsr reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research reported 5,915 shares. Mesirow Investment Mgmt invested 0.25% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Valley National Advisers Inc has 4,905 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt owns 0.31% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 9,400 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 0% or 8,626 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 154,206 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares to 45,858 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability accumulated 5,677 shares. 915,920 are owned by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. South State has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amg Natl Trust National Bank invested in 15,700 shares. 15.56 million are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Harris Lp invested in 0.94% or 9.57 million shares. 245,569 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Thompson Rubinstein Management Or owns 258,267 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3,991 shares. Amp Ltd reported 0.61% stake. Martin And Inc Tn has 0.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Los Angeles Capital & Equity invested in 933,651 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 685,345 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Lakeview Partners Limited Liability reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).