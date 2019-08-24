D L Carlson Investment Group Cut Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding; Shorts at AMADA HLDGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (AMDWF) Lowered By 59.29%

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,297 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 56,552 shares with $10.74M value, down from 59,849 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $915.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 6.88% above currents $202.64 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 to “Strong Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $201 target in Monday, March 25 report. BTIG Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) stake by 42,240 shares to 213,658 valued at $12.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vici Properties Inc. stake by 63,705 shares and now owns 97,525 shares. Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) was raised too.