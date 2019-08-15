D L Carlson Investment Group Boosted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Perkinelmer (PKI) Holder Sector Gamma As Decreased Its Position

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 343,081 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.06 million, down from 359,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 188,216 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Cont Ops EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $9.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.75. About 2.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 83,897 shares to 238,857 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PKI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 104.21 million shares or 1.03% less from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 26 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated invested in 786,691 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 180,339 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 4,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 11,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 814,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Llc holds 6,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Blair William And Co Il reported 8,027 shares. 600 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com. 53 were accumulated by Moody Retail Bank Division. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Asset stated it has 38,580 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hudock Gru Ltd Com owns 50 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 6,478 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11,217 shares to 58,569 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,374 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,709 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. The New York-based Hartwell J M Lp has invested 6.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital City Fl holds 1.68% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 1.7% or 1,368 shares. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.78% or 7,384 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,820 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 735,592 shares. Scotia Cap has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 48,130 shares. Westwood Hldgs has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Mngmt Lc has 1,505 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,874 shares. 373 are held by Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 3.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 960 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Com accumulated 1,527 shares or 0.78% of the stock.