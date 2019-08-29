D L Carlson Investment Group Boosted Its Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by $2.12 Million as Valuation Rose; As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 141,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 358,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 217,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 681,627 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 193,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 213,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 381,419 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 10,580 shares to 51,483 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,569 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.