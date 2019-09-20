D L Carlson Investment Group Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.87 Million; As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Boosted Holding by $507,465

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $191.96. About 5.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers it was using tactics like Cambridge Analytica:; 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FTC investigating Facebook’s privacy practices; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 20/03/2018 – Facebook will use the energy produced at the facility to power its data center in Papillon, Nebraska; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS SEES MICRO-TARGETING OF SOCIAL MEDIA USERS WITH POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENTS AS ‘AN ONGOING ISSUE’

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 24,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 335,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, up from 311,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 28,065 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 21,350 shares. 1,316 are held by Ameritas Ptnrs. 3,005 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 25,581 shares. G2 Invest Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Company owns 335,677 shares. Aperio Group Llc has 2,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Lc invested in 0.54% or 102,728 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,192 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 13,848 shares. Strs Ohio owns 29,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rbf Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 22,505 shares. Amer Gp Inc owns 13,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 29,916 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 140,589 shares to 38,138 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 222,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 10,000 shares worth $251,300. $51,180 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 31,315 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 1.15% or 10.17M shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il has 394,819 shares for 9.77% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Communication Lta accumulated 63,316 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 220,000 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Darsana Prns Lp accumulated 1.00M shares. 19,349 are owned by Guardian Lp. Wexford Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,824 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt has invested 3.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Dc has 2.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 174,822 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newfocus Finance Group Lc invested in 1,971 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,231 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

