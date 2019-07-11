D L Carlson Investment Group Boosted By $691,224 Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML) Has 1.1 Sentiment

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 2,776 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 20,930 shares with $5.23M value, up from 18,154 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 642,251 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 23 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 21 sold and decreased equity positions in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 15.55 million shares, up from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The company has market cap of $443.64 million. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets.

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 178,062 shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) has declined 12.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.79% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. for 438,000 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.31 million shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.21% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 259,847 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.