D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed By $756,000 Its Applied Optoelectronics (Put) (AAOI) Stake; Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) stake by 57.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 266,124 shares as Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT)’s stock rose 1.31%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 199,900 shares with $9.68 million value, down from 466,024 last quarter. Liberty Ppty Tr now has $7.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 537,699 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI) stake by 44.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 63,000 shares as Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI)’s stock declined 33.00%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 79,200 shares with $966,000 value, down from 142,200 last quarter. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) now has $198.80M valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 424,213 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 68.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $17,370 activity. The insider Murry Stefan J. sold $17,370.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Rockwell Med Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) stake by 188,642 shares to 322,225 valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Planet Fitness Inc stake by 405,861 shares and now owns 414,061 shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral” on Friday, February 22. Rosenblatt maintained Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) rating on Friday, February 22. Rosenblatt has “Sell” rating and $10 target. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Spark Inv Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 127,800 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Amer Intll Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 240,585 shares. 52,935 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Alliancebernstein Lp has 12,200 shares. Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). 2,300 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Northern Trust Corporation has 232,404 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 108,968 shares. Citigroup invested in 11,845 shares. Ameriprise reported 104,321 shares.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 188.68% or $1.00 from last year’s $0.53 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.38M for 19.57 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 316,577 shares to 762,600 valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 338,666 shares and now owns 738,666 shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was raised too.