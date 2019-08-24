D-E Shaw & Company Holding In Fair Isaac (Put) (FICO) Was Increased; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Raised by Great Lakes Advisors Llc

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (Put) (FICO) by 218.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 19,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $346.19. About 201,647 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 213.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 76,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 112,793 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 36,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11,252 shares to 32,651 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 35,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO’s Dr. Scott Zoldi Reaches a Data Science Milestone with 100th Software Patent Application – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Do About Fraudulent Transactions On Your Online Bank Account – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FICO (FICO) Announces New $250M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset invested in 1,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 134,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,128 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc has 2,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 47,443 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 72,067 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 10,945 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 134,414 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 17,534 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd reported 6,366 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 11,000 shares. Moreover, Accredited Inc has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Creative Planning accumulated 0.12% or 555,488 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 112,793 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Centurylink Investment Management stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,725 shares stake. 4,935 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry & Communications. Moreover, S R Schill & Assocs has 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,500 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartford Invest Mgmt Com owns 656,350 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio.