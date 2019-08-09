D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Holding; Underhill Investment Management Decreased Position in Cme Group (CME) by $7.12 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $213.52. About 37,244 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 3381.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 142,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 147,222 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 4,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 17,311 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. small-cap stocks under renewed threat from tariffs – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Com Ca has 0.24% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Picton Mahoney Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 87,295 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,209 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7.42M shares. Exchange holds 6,409 shares. Stanley has invested 0.47% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 406,814 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mngmt Mi has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Old Dominion Cap reported 1.78% stake. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0.4% or 583,297 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 47,963 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 7,985 shares stake. Girard Prtnrs Limited has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,233 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 8,897 shares to 66,945 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 488,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,579 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PAYX).