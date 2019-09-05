D-E Shaw & Company Raised Its Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $7.08 Million; Tegean Capital Management Cut Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $2.05 Million; Share Value Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 141.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 120,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 205,035 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 926,304 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 25.49 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Disappoint – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 183,882 shares. Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 377,474 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Texas-based Hodges Mgmt has invested 1.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 29,588 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Dallas Secs Inc accumulated 0.47% or 15,800 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 120,547 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 22.18M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP accumulated 41,383 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Churchill Management accumulated 112,945 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 215,977 shares. Ww owns 40.98 million shares. 2.59 million were accumulated by D E Shaw.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36M for 28.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (Put) (NYSE:WGO) by 90,000 shares to 19,300 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,300 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (Call) (NYSE:STT).