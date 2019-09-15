D-E Shaw & Company Has Lowered Its Parsley Energy (Put) (PE) Position by $1.14 Million; Stock Declined; Avenir Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $831,117 as Share Price Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Put) (PE) by 64.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, down from 93,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.73M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 6,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 600,316 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.42M, down from 606,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 418,813 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 88,078 shares. Spirit Of America New York holds 0.36% or 127,550 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5.07 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0.06% or 15.96M shares. Amg National Tru National Bank reported 41,782 shares. 10,000 are held by Motco. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 254,581 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 427,696 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd stated it has 11,032 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 65 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rhumbline Advisers has 239,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 5,885 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 9,794 shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 130,547 shares to 176,361 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co (Call) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.