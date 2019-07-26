D-E Shaw & Company Raised Its Encana (Put) (ECA) Stake by $1.83 Million; Share Value Rose; Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Tiptree (TIPT) by $3.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tiptree Inc (TIPT) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 648,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 223,444 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 872,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Tiptree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 3,724 shares traded. Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TIPT News: 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, AS EXCHANGED, OF $10.59, UP 4.3% COMPARED TO $10.15 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tiptree 1Q EPS 79c; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree Simplifies Corporate Structure; 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE INC – UNDER DEAL, TFP WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO TIPTREE WITH TIPTREE CONTINUING AS SURVIVING COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES THAT INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS WILL BE MADE AT 99.0% OF PAR; 07/05/2018 – Tiptree 1Q Rev $148.1M; 12/04/2018 – TIPTREE | TIPTREE FINL PARTNERS, L.P.: REPORTS ACTIVE STAKE; 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE – ON APRIL 9, TIPTREE INC. ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH TIPTREE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, L.P. – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Tiptree Reports 2017 Results; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF ALL TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM SEPT 18, 2018 TO SEPT 18, 2020

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 261,222 shares as the company's stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 551,222 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.1743 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2157. About 27.51 million shares traded or 20.83% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares to 73,075 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,951 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Tiptree Financial (Class A) (TIPT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Tiptree to Hold Conference Call for Q2 2019 Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – Business Wire" on July 23, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (Put) (NYSE:FLT) by 3,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 48,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,542 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).