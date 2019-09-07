D-E Shaw & Company Maintains Holding in Mylan N V (MYL); Sensient Technologies (SXT) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Lowered Holding as Shares Declined

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 5753.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 2.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.29M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 4.31 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/03/2018 – Mylan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice announces informational meeting for employees impacted by layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 6,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The hedge fund held 15,135 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 21,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 171,913 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SXT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 39.42 million shares or 2.67% less from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 10,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 74,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Aperio Group Limited Com accumulated 9,008 shares. D E Shaw Communication reported 15,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 13,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 91 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 159,042 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) or 337,709 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Shelton Mgmt has 784 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Heartland Incorporated holds 0.53% or 106,044 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 3,600 shares.

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.12M for 19.89 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 91 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 115,438 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 73,400 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 354,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).