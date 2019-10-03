D-E Shaw & Company Holding in Calamp (Put) (CAMP) Has Cut by $898,161; Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position by $56.58 Million as Stock Price Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (Put) (CAMP) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 81,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, down from 131,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 471,816 shares traded or 44.06% up from the average. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 349.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 992,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.63M, up from 283,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 3.09 million shares traded or 64.39% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS DATA ROOMS FOR SHALE ASSET SALES ARE NOW OPEN; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO ANDREW MACKENZIE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nio Inc by 1.35M shares to 2.85M shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,838 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

