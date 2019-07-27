D-E Shaw & Company Cut Malibu Boats (MBUU) Holding by $984,594 as Stock Declined; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed Sony (SNE) Stake by $356,790 as Share Value Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 67.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,115 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.63M shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 09/03/2018 – SONY IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS TO BUY MUBADALA’S EMI STAKE; 14/04/2018 – Sony to launch space business; 21/05/2018 – SONY TARGETS AT LEAST 10% ROE IN MID-TERM PLAN; 30/04/2018 – New Sony CEO Sets Conservative Targets, Seeks Revival (Correct)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 25,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,323 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 43,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 237,080 shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,765 shares to 37,765 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 7,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 51.25% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SNE’s profit will be $971.90 million for 17.56 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39 million for 8.19 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Smith Asset Management Grp Lp has invested 0.02% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 253,155 shares. 5,946 are owned by Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Company. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Dubuque Savings Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 200 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 141,258 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 11,965 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 5,555 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Globeflex Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,578 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 466,625 shares to 500,625 shares, valued at $83.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Call) (NYSE:WHR).