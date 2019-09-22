D-E Shaw & Company Boosted Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) Stake; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased By $300,989 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) stake by 26.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 16,300 shares as Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 78,700 shares with $7.36 million value, up from 62,400 last quarter. Phillips 66 (Call) now has $46.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 19.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 1,781 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 7,448 shares with $1.26M value, down from 9,229 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 6.76% above currents $103.27 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $106 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 8 report.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Nice Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 10,790 shares to 16,100 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 12,018 shares and now owns 13,791 shares. Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes Inc has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,223 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 12,955 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 906,565 shares. Dupont Management Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). National Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 508,643 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited accumulated 9,027 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares stated it has 4,847 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Thomasville National Bank reported 2,692 shares. Cls Investments reported 2,709 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 2,201 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Botty Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 6,874 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.04% or 8,734 shares. Arkansas-based Garrison Asset has invested 1.6% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Vanguard World Fd (EDV) stake by 8,450 shares to 13,427 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,992 shares and now owns 8,992 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.