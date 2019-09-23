D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted Target (TGT) Holding by $139.77 Million; S&T Bank Lowered Tetra Tech (TTEK) Holding by $362,934; Valuation Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 699,269 shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 492.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.33M, up from 329,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 533,700 shares to 374,300 shares, valued at $34.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 80,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,136 shares, and cut its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP).

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 14,117 shares to 299,172 shares, valued at $13.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

