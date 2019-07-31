D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Sap Se (SAP) Position by $24.93 Million; Rpm International (RPM) Shares Declined While Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted by $653,718 Its Stake

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 180,056 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 216,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 219,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.58. About 203,089 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Digital Procurement Takes Flight; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Total Revenue EUR24.8B to EUR25.3B; 12/03/2018 – SAP COMMENTS ON NEW AFRICA MD IN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 08/05/2018 – SAP Offers Partner Qualification for SAP® Model Company to Speed Implementation of SAP S/4HANA®; 15/05/2018 – Corra Attracts Top SAP Hybris Talent; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 26/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc by 54,388 shares to 924 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 1,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,539 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mixed results for RPM International – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 700 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 443 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 22,400 shares. Becker Inc stated it has 7,000 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Gru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Tower Research Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 10,924 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 3,115 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 142,987 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Westwood Holding Group owns 225,008 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 39,673 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 182,993 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 9,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 28.06 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long-Term Model Shows Smartsheet Still Has Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAP: Looking Better Than Ever – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Medallia IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SAP misses mark in Q2, says it was hit by trade wars – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.