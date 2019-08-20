D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Position in Grainger W W (GWW) by $17.35 Million as Stock Rose; National Asset Management Has Decreased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding as Stock Value Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 57,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 27,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, down from 85,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $274.7. About 187,097 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 49.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 20,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 40,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 32.70 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,839 shares to 82,962 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 39,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,944 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 10,140 shares. M&R has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). First Interstate Bankshares holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Indiana-based Everence Capital Management has invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Hartford Management Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 98,641 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates, a Washington-based fund reported 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1.98 million shares. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 93,350 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Adirondack Company owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.13% or 14.98 million shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr stated it has 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 15.30 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.25% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 505,868 shares. 111,319 are held by Citigroup. Shine Investment Advisory has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 574 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 1,502 shares. Piedmont Invest invested in 0.05% or 4,040 shares. Cookson Peirce & invested in 79,129 shares or 2.01% of the stock. New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 17,635 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 92,704 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.17% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 3,678 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 7,800 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co holds 0.04% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group invested in 4,233 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 45,040 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 71,655 shares to 81,049 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 53,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).