D-E Shaw & Company Stake in American Intl Group (Put) (AIG) Has Decreased by $19.93 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Meritage Group Lp

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (AIG) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 463,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 530,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 993,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 3.05M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 483,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.05M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $228.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 77,223 shares to 181,623 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 827,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).