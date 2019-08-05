D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Its Spirit Airls (Call) (SAVE) Holding by $25.86 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 27,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 32,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 8.20M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (Call) (SAVE) by 99.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 497,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 4,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 501,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 1.31 million shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584. $104,800 worth of stock was bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $116.37 million for 6.12 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

