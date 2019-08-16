D-E Shaw & Company Trimmed Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $3.25 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Holding in Range Res (RRC) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 76.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 249,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 75,382 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 7.77M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2017; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale 1Q Net Profit Falls 36% on Year to $1.59 Billion; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator approves Vale-Yara fertilizer deal; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 520,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 362,690 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 883,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 4.87M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Financial Architects stated it has 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oarsman Inc stated it has 175,310 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 203,113 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 1.44M shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 31,818 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 362,690 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 302,920 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Psagot House reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.2% or 26,511 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 34,989 shares to 462,117 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 245,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $681,327 activity. $175,390 worth of stock was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LGND) by 10,100 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.