D-E Shaw & Company Raised Its Radius Health (RDUS) Position; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Sentiment Is 1.18

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 219 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 185 sold and decreased their holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 267.43 million shares, down from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Las Vegas Sands Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 150 Increased: 155 New Position: 64.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Radius Health Inc (RDUS) stake by 2030.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 897,450 shares as Radius Health Inc (RDUS)’s stock rose 4.58%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 941,650 shares with $18.78M value, up from 44,200 last quarter. Radius Health Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 260,625 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $54,536 were bought by Kelly Joseph Francis on Friday, June 7.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 833,124 shares to 1.09M valued at $53.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Logitech Intl S A (Put) (NASDAQ:LOGI) stake by 202,466 shares and now owns 5,500 shares. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZAYO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 25,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Company reported 17,361 shares. Daiwa Secs has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 246 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 64,940 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 10,006 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 175,219 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pdts Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 21,400 shares. First Advisors Lp owns 66,182 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 1.42M shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 105,900 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 0.02% or 941,650 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,442 shares in its portfolio.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $43.01 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Newport Asia Llc holds 21.39% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. for 1.92 million shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp owns 1.25 million shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Melvin Capital Management Lp has 4.63% invested in the company for 6.48 million shares. The Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 3.54% in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 615,384 shares.