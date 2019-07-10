D-E Shaw & Company Has Increased American Express Co (Put) (AXP) Stake; Kla (KLAC) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Raised Holding

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 9,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,342 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62B, up from 20,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 250,488 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) by 129.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in American Express Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $127.49. About 1.03 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 9,658 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 24,344 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 147,528 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 664,186 shares. The Hawaii-based Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Pnc Fin Ser holds 23,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Limited Co owns 8,007 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 21,448 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 4,270 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1.38% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1.68M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Westwood accumulated 56,095 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.02% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 1,195 shares.

More notable recent KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This is Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Few Companies Measure Up To KLA-Tencor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1,580 shares to 11,751 shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 9,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,366 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru holds 6,169 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Westpac Corporation invested in 148,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 253,347 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 145,619 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs owns 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 122,163 shares. Chemical National Bank reported 61,366 shares stake. Natixis invested in 526,076 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 112,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd Co. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amer Gp holds 266,011 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,715 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Salley And Associate has 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).