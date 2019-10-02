D-E Shaw & Company Holding in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; Jbf Capital Boosted Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 73.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 205,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 73,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, down from 279,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 1.16M shares traded or 52.47% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 2.95 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cmn Class C by 9,730 shares to 6,010 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees PepsiCo as underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay Lightning, Amalie Arena switching from Coke to Pepsi – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 0.94% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 1.12% or 54,505 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc holds 3.3% or 70,534 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,630 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited holds 0.09% or 14,255 shares. Bangor Savings Bank invested in 24,940 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Fil Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 705,860 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.89% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,205 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,919 are held by Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability Corp. Hodges Mngmt accumulated 13,806 shares or 0.2% of the stock. American Grp stated it has 640,160 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,378 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 63,272 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (Call) (NYSE:FICO) by 28,600 shares to 47,900 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everquote Inc by 79,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.75M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate to Begin Restoration Project at San Francisco Ferry Building – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) leases space in 875 Howard St. in San Francisco from Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on November 02, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties Wins ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award – Business Wire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.