D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Its Polyone (POL) Position; Fossil Group (FOSL) Has 1.19 Sentiment

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Polyone Corp (POL) stake by 48.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 233,341 shares as Polyone Corp (POL)’s stock rose 22.14%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 713,941 shares with $20.93M value, up from 480,600 last quarter. Polyone Corp now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 150,880 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 82 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 69 decreased and sold stakes in Fossil Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 52.80 million shares, up from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fossil Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 26.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 8.51% above currents $31.03 stock price. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, May 31. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company has market cap of $610.46 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

