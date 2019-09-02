D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $11.15 Million as Shares Rose; Force Capital Management Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Position by $507,600; Shares Rose

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 1.12M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 195.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 195,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 295,592 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 150,999 shares. 11,652 are held by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 1.68 million shares. Kingdon Mgmt Ltd Com owns 354,309 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Us Comml Bank De has 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 5.57M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Cipher L P, a New York-based fund reported 13,334 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 34,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.06% or 4,794 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) owns 4,912 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Limited Com owns 445,412 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 19,240 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy (October 5, 2018).

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (Call) (NYSE:SJM) by 72,900 shares to 32,700 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 54,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,169 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 5,862 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Quantres Asset Ltd stated it has 8,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 20,172 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 394 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1,547 are owned by Huntington National Bank. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Da Davidson & Company owns 2,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 4.87 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd invested in 0.03% or 6,095 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 117,420 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.02% or 3,345 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,763 shares.