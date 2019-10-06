D-E Shaw & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical (Call) (ISRG) by $7.86 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Accredited Investors Has Lowered Stake by $373,098

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) (ISRG) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.21 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DCF Shows Intuitive Surgical’s Valuation Is Exactly Where It Needs To Be – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 62,302 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Davenport & Commerce Ltd has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Scotia Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,946 shares. 899,840 are held by Century Cos. Brighton Jones Llc accumulated 1,100 shares. 410 were reported by Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 602 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 435 shares. L & S Advsrs accumulated 7,931 shares. D E Shaw reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.21% or 460,256 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.67 million shares. Wendell David Associates has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Heartland Consultants Inc has 388 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 0.08% or 481 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.23M for 56.06 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 143,444 shares to 145,744 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 78,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). King Luther Cap holds 0.8% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Commerce stated it has 25,730 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 145 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 8.09M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 15,963 are held by Patten Group. Ls Inv Limited Liability Co owns 0.34% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 85,102 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 4,157 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 159,502 shares. Regentatlantic Cap holds 0.04% or 9,117 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.04% stake. Great Lakes Advsr reported 62,639 shares. 40,000 are held by Wendell David.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chicoâ€™s, Clorox, Deere, Gap, Newell, RealReal, Teva, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Analysts mixed on Emerson after reports of activist shakeup – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $661.09 million for 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.