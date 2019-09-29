D-E Shaw & Company Has Increased Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding by $1.26 Million as Stock Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped Its Intel (INTC) Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 238.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 279,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 397,129 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, up from 117,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 2,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 36,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $464.03. About 56,046 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 77,835 shares to 28,606 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 148,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,261 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22,657 shares to 2,804 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 146,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,435 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.