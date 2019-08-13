D-E Shaw & Company Stake in Sina (SINA) Lifted by $81.51 Million as Share Value Declined; Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Holder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Trimmed Holding

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 30,633 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 13815% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.43M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 817,863 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 43,810 shares to 13,759 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,192 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (Call) (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $484,735 activity. The insider ALLEN H C JR bought $76,795. $185,877 worth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was bought by DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP.