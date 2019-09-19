D-E Shaw & Company Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS); Dock Street Asset Management Stake in Healthequity (HQY) Has Raised by $4.91 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 466,504 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 362,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 942,900 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.67M, up from 580,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 7.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why HealthEquity Is Sinking Today – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raymond James Upgrades HealthEquity, Inc (HQY) to Strong Buy Following Pullback Citing Attractive Valuation – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Enters Oversold Territory (HQY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 315 shares to 16,504 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,399 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “An Apple-Disney merger? Hereâ€™s how Bob Iger says it could have happened – MarketWatch” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 211,293 shares to 278,082 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Business Financial Serv invested in 11,211 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 3.00 million are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Clarivest Asset Lc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 317,184 shares. S Muoio & Llc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Counsel Inc reported 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.5% or 23,136 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp accumulated 1.64M shares. 4.22 million were reported by Principal Group Inc Incorporated. Centurylink Investment Mgmt has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca invested 2.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Merchants has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 3,271 shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,428 shares.