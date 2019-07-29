D-E Shaw & Company Increased Position in Pulte Group (PHM) by $17.56 Million as Stock Rose; Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Shareholder Twin Securities Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 1.70 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 3203.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 650,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 670,549 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75M, up from 20,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 600,425 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.24 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

